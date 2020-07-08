Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3610 E. Fayette St.
3610 East Fayette Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3610 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse. Washer/dryer. Large bathroom with Whirlpool tub. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. have any available units?
3610 E. Fayette St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3610 E. Fayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
3610 E. Fayette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 E. Fayette St. pet-friendly?
No, 3610 E. Fayette St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. offer parking?
No, 3610 E. Fayette St. does not offer parking.
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 E. Fayette St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. have a pool?
Yes, 3610 E. Fayette St. has a pool.
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. have accessible units?
No, 3610 E. Fayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 E. Fayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 E. Fayette St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 E. Fayette St. does not have units with air conditioning.
