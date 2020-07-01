Rent Calculator
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM
1 of 32
3606 OLD YORK ROAD
3606 Old York Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3606 Old York Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD have any available units?
3606 OLD YORK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3606 OLD YORK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3606 OLD YORK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 OLD YORK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD offer parking?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD have a pool?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 OLD YORK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 OLD YORK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
