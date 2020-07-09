Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3605 5th Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3605 5th Street - 2
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3605 5th Street - 2
3605 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3605 5th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with a spacious living room and kitchen, well kept.
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have any available units?
3605 5th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3605 5th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3605 5th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 5th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland