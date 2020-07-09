All apartments in Baltimore
3605 5th Street - 2

3605 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3605 5th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with a spacious living room and kitchen, well kept.
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have any available units?
3605 5th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3605 5th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3605 5th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 5th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 5th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 5th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

