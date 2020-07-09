3605 10th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Large and affordable 2 bedroom with possible den in the basement townhouse available now! Your new home features; 2 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a full bathroom, large living room, eat in kitchen, a partially finished basement, which one side can be used as a den and the other side for storage. This property is completed with washer and dryer hook ups. Relax on your back porch, let the kids play in the front yard or the fenced in back yard. This property will not last long, call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com