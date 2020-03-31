Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
3602 MALDEN AVENUE
3602 Malden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3602 Malden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry
Amenities
parking
clubhouse
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Cute 2 Bedroom THS with Clubroom in basement, Fenced yard with small park in rear and additional parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE have any available units?
3602 MALDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 3602 MALDEN AVENUE's amenities include parking, clubhouse, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3602 MALDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3602 MALDEN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 MALDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3602 MALDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3602 MALDEN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 MALDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3602 MALDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3602 MALDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 MALDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 MALDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
