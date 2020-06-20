Upper Park Heights - Huge 1BR in Secure Building with CAC and heat, wood floors, fresh paint, updated kit and baths, balcony, laundry on site. Conveniently located to public transportation and shopping.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have any available units?
3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have?
Some of 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.