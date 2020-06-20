All apartments in Baltimore
3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234

3601 Clarks Lane · (410) 661-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upper Park Heights - Huge 1BR in Secure Building with CAC and heat, wood floors, fresh paint, updated kit and baths, balcony, laundry on site. Conveniently located to public transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have any available units?
3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have?
Some of 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 does offer parking.
Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have a pool?
No, 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have accessible units?
No, 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Clarks Lane, Unit# 234 has units with dishwashers.
