Comfortable and affordable at the same time. This townhouse is conveniently located in Brooklyn, MD next to a park. This home features; 2 bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and a basement with washer & dryer hook ups. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch while watching the kids play in the front or back yards. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com