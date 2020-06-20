3550 Dudley Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Belair Edison



Property highlights

- Large living room

- Spacious bedrooms

- Large basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom

- Fenced in backyard

- Hardwood floors

- Vouchers welcome



Available today!



