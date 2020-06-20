All apartments in Baltimore
3550 Dudley Ave

3550 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Belair Edison

Property highlights
- Large living room
- Spacious bedrooms
- Large basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom
- Fenced in backyard
- Hardwood floors
- Vouchers welcome

Available today!

(RLNE4573769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Dudley Ave have any available units?
3550 Dudley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3550 Dudley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Dudley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Dudley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Dudley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave offer parking?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have a pool?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
