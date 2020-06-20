Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3550 Dudley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3550 Dudley Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3550 Dudley Ave
3550 Dudley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3550 Dudley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Belair Edison
Property highlights
- Large living room
- Spacious bedrooms
- Large basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom
- Fenced in backyard
- Hardwood floors
- Vouchers welcome
Available today!
(RLNE4573769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have any available units?
3550 Dudley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3550 Dudley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Dudley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Dudley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Dudley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave offer parking?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have a pool?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3550 Dudley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3550 Dudley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland