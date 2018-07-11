355 Gusryan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great family residential in the heart of Bayview. With 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms this property is your next home. Amenities included : washer,dryer,fridge,stove/oven,garbage disposal. Central air heat/cool.