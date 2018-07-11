All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 355 Gusryan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
355 Gusryan Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

355 Gusryan Street

355 Gusryan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

355 Gusryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great family residential in the heart of Bayview. With 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms this property is your next home. Amenities included : washer,dryer,fridge,stove/oven,garbage disposal. Central air heat/cool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Gusryan Street have any available units?
355 Gusryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Gusryan Street have?
Some of 355 Gusryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Gusryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 Gusryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Gusryan Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 Gusryan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 355 Gusryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 Gusryan Street offers parking.
Does 355 Gusryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 Gusryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Gusryan Street have a pool?
No, 355 Gusryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 Gusryan Street have accessible units?
No, 355 Gusryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Gusryan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Gusryan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland