Baltimore, MD
3538 PELHAM AVENUE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3538 PELHAM AVENUE
3538 Pelham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3538 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have any available units?
3538 PELHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3538 PELHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3538 PELHAM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 PELHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
