All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3538 PELHAM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3538 PELHAM AVENUE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:22 PM

3538 PELHAM AVENUE

3538 Pelham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3538 Pelham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have any available units?
3538 PELHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3538 PELHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3538 PELHAM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 PELHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 PELHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3538 PELHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland