Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

3533 Falls Rd

3533 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 08/15/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom duplex in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and luxury finishes throughout. The main level offers a spacious open floorplan with a gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island & breakfast bar as well as a cozy nook for a table or sitting room. The upper level provides a master suite complete with luxury bath that includes dual sinks and a custom tile shower, as well as two additional bedrooms, a shared hall bath, and laundry. Additional features include a cozy enclosed courtyard and 2 car parking pad plus recessed lighting throughout. Conveniently located just across from Roosevelt Park and steps away from the famed Avenue as well as I83 and the Rotunda.

Cats welcome with additional deposit, sorry no dogs.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4966433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Falls Rd have any available units?
3533 Falls Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Falls Rd have?
Some of 3533 Falls Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Falls Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3533 Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3533 Falls Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Falls Rd offers parking.
Does 3533 Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3533 Falls Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 3533 Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 3533 Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Falls Rd has units with dishwashers.
