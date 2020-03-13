3533 Falls Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 08/15/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom duplex in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and luxury finishes throughout. The main level offers a spacious open floorplan with a gourmet eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island & breakfast bar as well as a cozy nook for a table or sitting room. The upper level provides a master suite complete with luxury bath that includes dual sinks and a custom tile shower, as well as two additional bedrooms, a shared hall bath, and laundry. Additional features include a cozy enclosed courtyard and 2 car parking pad plus recessed lighting throughout. Conveniently located just across from Roosevelt Park and steps away from the famed Avenue as well as I83 and the Rotunda.



Cats welcome with additional deposit, sorry no dogs.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4966433)