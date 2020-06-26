Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3523 AILSA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3523 AILSA AVENUE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3523 AILSA AVENUE
3523 Ailsa Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3523 Ailsa Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Waltherson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3523 AILSA AVENUE have any available units?
3523 AILSA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3523 AILSA AVENUE have?
Some of 3523 AILSA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3523 AILSA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3523 AILSA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 AILSA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3523 AILSA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3523 AILSA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3523 AILSA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3523 AILSA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3523 AILSA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 AILSA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3523 AILSA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3523 AILSA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3523 AILSA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 AILSA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3523 AILSA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland