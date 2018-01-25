All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 6 2019

3514 Old Frederick Road

3514 Old Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/783292?source=marketing

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint, Washer/dryer and updated kitchen cabinets front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/4FuMGOvIvtg

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,197, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,197, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Old Frederick Road have any available units?
3514 Old Frederick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 Old Frederick Road have?
Some of 3514 Old Frederick Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 Old Frederick Road currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Old Frederick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Old Frederick Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Old Frederick Road is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Old Frederick Road offer parking?
No, 3514 Old Frederick Road does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Old Frederick Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 Old Frederick Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Old Frederick Road have a pool?
No, 3514 Old Frederick Road does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Old Frederick Road have accessible units?
No, 3514 Old Frederick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Old Frederick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Old Frederick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
