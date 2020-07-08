All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3514 Kentucky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3514 Kentucky Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3514 Kentucky Avenue

3514 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3514 Kentucky Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4645506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
3514 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3514 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland