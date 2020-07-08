Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3514 Kentucky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3514 Kentucky Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3514 Kentucky Avenue
3514 Kentucky Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3514 Kentucky Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4645506)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
3514 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3514 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland