Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3514 Greenspring Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3514 Greenspring Ave

3514 Greenspring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Greenspring Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Park Circle

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhome in Park Circle

Propert highlights:
- Fully renovated kitchen
- Brand new appliances
- Large living spaces
- Spacious bedrooms
- Fenced in backyard
- Vouchers welcome

Available today!

(RLNE4576639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Greenspring Ave have any available units?
3514 Greenspring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3514 Greenspring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Greenspring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Greenspring Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Greenspring Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Greenspring Ave offer parking?
No, 3514 Greenspring Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Greenspring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 Greenspring Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Greenspring Ave have a pool?
No, 3514 Greenspring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Greenspring Ave have accessible units?
No, 3514 Greenspring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Greenspring Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Greenspring Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Greenspring Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Greenspring Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
