Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE
3509 Oakmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3509 Oakmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE 2/22 11-12 PM. ALL CREDIT CONSIDERED! Modern 2 bedroom TOP FLOOR apartment available for rent with hardwood floors, security system, central air, large rear yard. Water included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have any available units?
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
