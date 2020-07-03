All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

3509 OAKMONT AVENUE

3509 Oakmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3509 Oakmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE 2/22 11-12 PM. ALL CREDIT CONSIDERED! Modern 2 bedroom TOP FLOOR apartment available for rent with hardwood floors, security system, central air, large rear yard. Water included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have any available units?
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3509 OAKMONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3509 OAKMONT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland