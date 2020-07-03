All apartments in Baltimore
3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2

3507 Cliftmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Cliftmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in Belair Edison

Property Highlights
-Top Floor Apartment
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Eat in Kitchen
-Large Backyard for Entertaining
-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants

(RLNE5695244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

