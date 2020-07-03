Rent Calculator
3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2
3507 Cliftmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3507 Cliftmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in Belair Edison
Property Highlights
-Top Floor Apartment
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Spacious Rooms
-Eat in Kitchen
-Large Backyard for Entertaining
-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants
(RLNE5695244)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Cliftmont Ave Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
