All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A
3502 Liberty Heights Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3502 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Ashburton
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment
Property Highlights
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Flooring
-Dishwasher
-6 Panel Doors Throughout
-Lots of Sunlight
-Laundry Room on Site
-Close to Public Transit
(RLNE4759303)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have any available units?
3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have?
Some of 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A has units with dishwashers.
