Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A

3502 Liberty Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Ashburton

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment

Property Highlights
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Flooring
-Dishwasher
-6 Panel Doors Throughout
-Lots of Sunlight
-Laundry Room on Site
-Close to Public Transit

(RLNE4759303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have any available units?
3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have?
Some of 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A offer parking?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Liberty Heights Ave Apt A has units with dishwashers.
