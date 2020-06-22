All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3501 LEVERTON AVENUE

3501 Leverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Leverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE have any available units?
3501 LEVERTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3501 LEVERTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 LEVERTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
