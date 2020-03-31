Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 2
3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE
3500 Devonshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3500 Devonshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautiful home for rent, a families dream space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 DEVONSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
