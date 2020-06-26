Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
346 IMLA STREET
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM
346 IMLA STREET
346 Imla Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
346 Imla Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Just finished remodeling 2019, 2BR 1 BA stainless steel, granite, fresh paint, wood floors and carpet. Washer dryer, natural gas. Shows very well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 346 IMLA STREET have any available units?
346 IMLA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 346 IMLA STREET have?
Some of 346 IMLA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 346 IMLA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
346 IMLA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 IMLA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 346 IMLA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 346 IMLA STREET offer parking?
No, 346 IMLA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 346 IMLA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 IMLA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 IMLA STREET have a pool?
No, 346 IMLA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 346 IMLA STREET have accessible units?
No, 346 IMLA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 346 IMLA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 IMLA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
