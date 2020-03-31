Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 345 GWYNN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
345 GWYNN AVENUE
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:10 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
345 GWYNN AVENUE
345 Gwynn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
345 Gwynn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale
Amenities
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Renovated spacious four-bedroom townhome available for rent in Allendale Neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE have any available units?
345 GWYNN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 345 GWYNN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
345 GWYNN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 GWYNN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 345 GWYNN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 345 GWYNN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 GWYNN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 345 GWYNN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 345 GWYNN AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 GWYNN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 GWYNN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 GWYNN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland