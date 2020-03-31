All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

3435 LEVERTON

3435 Leverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Leverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 LEVERTON have any available units?
3435 LEVERTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3435 LEVERTON currently offering any rent specials?
3435 LEVERTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 LEVERTON pet-friendly?
No, 3435 LEVERTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3435 LEVERTON offer parking?
No, 3435 LEVERTON does not offer parking.
Does 3435 LEVERTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 LEVERTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 LEVERTON have a pool?
No, 3435 LEVERTON does not have a pool.
Does 3435 LEVERTON have accessible units?
No, 3435 LEVERTON does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 LEVERTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 LEVERTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 LEVERTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 LEVERTON does not have units with air conditioning.
