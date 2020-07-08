3429 Ravenwood Avenue

3 bedroom, 2 bath in the 4 x 4, near Belair Road and Sinclair Lane. Property features include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Basement is unfinished, but it is clean and painted
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
