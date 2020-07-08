All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3429 Ravenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3429 Ravenwood Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:33 PM

3429 Ravenwood Avenue

3429 Ravenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3429 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath in the 4 x 4, near Belair Road and Sinclair Lane. Property features include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Basement is unfinished, but it is clean and painted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue have any available units?
3429 Ravenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue have?
Some of 3429 Ravenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Ravenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Ravenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Ravenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3429 Ravenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3429 Ravenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3429 Ravenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3429 Ravenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3429 Ravenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Ravenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 Ravenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland