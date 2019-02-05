Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3429 6TH STREET
3429 6TH STREET
3429 6th Street
Location
3429 6th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment rental. Fully carpeted, with updated kitchen, freshly painted, and new carpet. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3429 6TH STREET have any available units?
3429 6TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3429 6TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3429 6TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 6TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3429 6TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3429 6TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3429 6TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3429 6TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 6TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 6TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3429 6TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3429 6TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3429 6TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 6TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 6TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 6TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 6TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
