Baltimore
Find more places like 3424 Elmley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Baltimore, MD
/
3424 Elmley Ave
Last updated November 12 2019
1 of 15
3424 Elmley Ave
3424 Elmley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3424 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
oven
range
refrigerator
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Coming soon Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5309277)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3424 Elmley Ave have any available units?
3424 Elmley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3424 Elmley Ave have?
Some of 3424 Elmley Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3424 Elmley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Elmley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Elmley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3424 Elmley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3424 Elmley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Elmley Ave offers parking.
Does 3424 Elmley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 Elmley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Elmley Ave have a pool?
No, 3424 Elmley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3424 Elmley Ave have accessible units?
No, 3424 Elmley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Elmley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3424 Elmley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
