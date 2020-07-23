All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE
Last updated July 20 2020 at 6:30 PM

3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE

3418 Chestnut Avenue · (703) 935-9889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3418 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazingly renovated and rarely available open floor plan row-house in the heart of Hampden! This home features 3 bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths, each with gorgeous walk-in showers and rain showerheads. The designer kitchen has storage throughout, high-end appliances, open shelving, and quartz countertops. The back door leads to a private wood deck, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Conveniently park your car in the private parking pad in back. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer conveniently located on 2nd level. Perfectly located within steps distance to all of your favorite restaurants and shops. Minutes from JHU, I-83 and downtown.~ No pets, 700 min credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE have any available units?
3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
3512 Clifton Ave
3512 Clifton Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pangea Apartments
3302 Clifton Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBaltimore 2 Bedroom Apartments
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Apartments
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity