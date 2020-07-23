3418 CHESTNUT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazingly renovated and rarely available open floor plan row-house in the heart of Hampden! This home features 3 bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths, each with gorgeous walk-in showers and rain showerheads. The designer kitchen has storage throughout, high-end appliances, open shelving, and quartz countertops. The back door leads to a private wood deck, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Conveniently park your car in the private parking pad in back. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer conveniently located on 2nd level. Perfectly located within steps distance to all of your favorite restaurants and shops. Minutes from JHU, I-83 and downtown.~ No pets, 700 min credit score required.