Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:57 PM

3417 Ravenwood Avenue

3417 Ravenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3417 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in the 4 x 4, near Belair Road and Sinclair Lane. Property features include hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer and updated kitchen and bathrooms. Basement is unfinished, but it is clean and painted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue have any available units?
3417 Ravenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue have?
Some of 3417 Ravenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 Ravenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Ravenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Ravenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Ravenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 3417 Ravenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3417 Ravenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3417 Ravenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3417 Ravenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Ravenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Ravenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
