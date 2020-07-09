All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

3416 Brendan Avenue

3416 Brendan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3416 Brendan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
2000sq ft wooden and carpeted flooring in this beautiful single family home.
3 Bedrooms,
1 Bathroom,
Spacious Dining room and Living room,
Large Deck and Nice back yard.
Basement and Laundry space with washer and dryer.
Detached Shed/Garage and parking pad off the street,
Central air conditioning throughout house.
Very nice and quiet neighborhood.

Close to Morgan, Grocery stores, Coffee shops, Restaurants. Near to Elmley Avenue Park, Bonview Park and Herring Run Park. Charming Cape Code walking distance to Clifton Golf Course.

Transportation:
Bus Brehms Ln & Mayfield Ave Wb (0.1 Mi) 57 Belair-Edison Circulator
Bus Erdman Ave & Edison Hwy Eb (0.2 Mi) 22 Mondawmin - Bayview

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!
Available features in the area: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat. Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Brendan Avenue have any available units?
3416 Brendan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Brendan Avenue have?
Some of 3416 Brendan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Brendan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Brendan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Brendan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Brendan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Brendan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Brendan Avenue offers parking.
Does 3416 Brendan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 Brendan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Brendan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3416 Brendan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Brendan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3416 Brendan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Brendan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 Brendan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

