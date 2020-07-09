3416 Brendan Avenue

Amenities

2000sq ft wooden and carpeted flooring in this beautiful single family home.

3 Bedrooms,

1 Bathroom,

Spacious Dining room and Living room,

Large Deck and Nice back yard.

Basement and Laundry space with washer and dryer.

Detached Shed/Garage and parking pad off the street,

Central air conditioning throughout house.

Very nice and quiet neighborhood.



Close to Morgan, Grocery stores, Coffee shops, Restaurants. Near to Elmley Avenue Park, Bonview Park and Herring Run Park. Charming Cape Code walking distance to Clifton Golf Course.



Transportation:

Bus Brehms Ln & Mayfield Ave Wb (0.1 Mi) 57 Belair-Edison Circulator

Bus Erdman Ave & Edison Hwy Eb (0.2 Mi) 22 Mondawmin - Bayview



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!!

Available features in the area: Verizon, Comcast, Viasat. Dish, DirecTV, Xfinity.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.