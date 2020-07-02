All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 7 2020

3407 Leverton Ave

3407 Leverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Leverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
-NO previous evictions permitted.
-Water included

*PLEASE CALL OR TEXT: (443)500-7502
We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worrisome to shop for a new rental home these days.
We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.
Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Leverton Ave have any available units?
3407 Leverton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Leverton Ave have?
Some of 3407 Leverton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Leverton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Leverton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Leverton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Leverton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3407 Leverton Ave offer parking?
No, 3407 Leverton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Leverton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 Leverton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Leverton Ave have a pool?
No, 3407 Leverton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Leverton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3407 Leverton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Leverton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Leverton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

