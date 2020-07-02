3407 Leverton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

-NO previous evictions permitted.

-Water included



*PLEASE CALL OR TEXT: (443)500-7502

We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worrisome to shop for a new rental home these days.

We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.

Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.