All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM
3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy
3406 Gwynns Falls Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
3406 Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21216
Garwyn Oaks
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
-Call/text Mr Sidney for showing at (410) 925-3450 anytime Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm and call/text Sabrina at (443) 272-5962 anytime 7 days a week from 7am-7pm. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5214896)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have any available units?
3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have?
Some of 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Gwynns Falls Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
