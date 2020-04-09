Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3405 ELLIOTT STREET
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 ELLIOTT STREET
3405 Elliott Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3405 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath TH with Rear Patio Located in Historic Canton. Just Blocks from the Restaurants in Canton Square, Shopping at Canton Crossing, Canton Waterfront Park, and Much More!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
3405 ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3405 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3405 ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 ELLIOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 ELLIOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
