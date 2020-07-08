All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

3404 BEECH AVENUE

3404 Beech Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Beech Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Clean light filled home directly across the street from Wymand Park and running trail. This home boasts hardwood floors, central air and a washer and dryer. Easy walk to The Avenue, Hopkins' campus and Charles Village. Rent includes water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE have any available units?
3404 BEECH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3404 BEECH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3404 BEECH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 BEECH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3404 BEECH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3404 BEECH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 BEECH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3404 BEECH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3404 BEECH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 BEECH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 BEECH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3404 BEECH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

