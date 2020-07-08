3404 BEECH AVENUE

Clean light filled home directly across the street from Wymand Park and running trail. This home boasts hardwood floors, central air and a washer and dryer. Easy walk to The Avenue, Hopkins' campus and Charles Village. Rent includes water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
