3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/31/19 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Hampden located just off the famous "Avenue" in walking distance to shops, boutiques, and restaurants. Top floor with hardwood floors and spacious rooms. Washer/dryer included. Easy access to I83, Hopkins Homewood Campus, MICA and downtown Baltimore. 18-Month Lease.



Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



