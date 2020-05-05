All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2

3402 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3402 Hickory Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/31/19 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in Hampden located just off the famous "Avenue" in walking distance to shops, boutiques, and restaurants. Top floor with hardwood floors and spacious rooms. Washer/dryer included. Easy access to I83, Hopkins Homewood Campus, MICA and downtown Baltimore. 18-Month Lease.

Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4993084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Hickory Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21228
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland