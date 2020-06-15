340 Oldham Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Fifteenth Street
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Beautifull townhome conveniently located in Greektown, minutes from Canton square, schools,restaurants, stores, Patterson park, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Hurry, to make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
