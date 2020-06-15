All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:13 PM

340 OLDHAM STREET

340 Oldham Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 Oldham Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifull townhome conveniently located in Greektown, minutes from Canton square, schools,restaurants, stores, Patterson park, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Hurry, to make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 OLDHAM STREET have any available units?
340 OLDHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 340 OLDHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
340 OLDHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 OLDHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 340 OLDHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 340 OLDHAM STREET offer parking?
No, 340 OLDHAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 340 OLDHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 OLDHAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 OLDHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 340 OLDHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 340 OLDHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 340 OLDHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 340 OLDHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 OLDHAM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 OLDHAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 OLDHAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
