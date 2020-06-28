340 HORNEL STREET

Amenities

****Fully Updated*** Townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath located in Bayview subdivision. Updated Bright Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertop, Updated Bath, Fresh Paint, New Lights, and fixtures, Fully finished basement with 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath. Front Porch, Brick Front and Fenced Backyard. Close to Joseph E.Lee Park, Mora Crossman Recreation Center, Northeast Parking Lot, The Home Depot, Joseph Lee Playfields and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.