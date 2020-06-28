All apartments in Baltimore
340 HORNEL STREET
340 HORNEL STREET

340 Hornel Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 Hornel Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
****Fully Updated*** Townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath located in Bayview subdivision. Updated Bright Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite countertop, Updated Bath, Fresh Paint, New Lights, and fixtures, Fully finished basement with 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath. Front Porch, Brick Front and Fenced Backyard. Close to Joseph E.Lee Park, Mora Crossman Recreation Center, Northeast Parking Lot, The Home Depot, Joseph Lee Playfields and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

