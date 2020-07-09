All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM

337 South Woodyear Street

337 South Woodyear Street · No Longer Available
Location

337 South Woodyear Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located in South Baltimore. This house features freshly painted rooms, hardwood floors washer/dryer hookups in the basement. This house will not last! Rent this house for $1050 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 South Woodyear Street have any available units?
337 South Woodyear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 337 South Woodyear Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 South Woodyear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 South Woodyear Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 337 South Woodyear Street offer parking?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 South Woodyear Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 South Woodyear Street have a pool?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 South Woodyear Street have accessible units?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 South Woodyear Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 South Woodyear Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 South Woodyear Street does not have units with air conditioning.

