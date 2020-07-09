337 South Woodyear Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is located in South Baltimore. This house features freshly painted rooms, hardwood floors washer/dryer hookups in the basement. This house will not last! Rent this house for $1050 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
