Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 335 SCOTT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
335 SCOTT STREET
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
335 SCOTT STREET
335 Scott Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
335 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, New Laundry. Close to 95, 395, 695 and Downtown
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
335 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 335 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
335 SCOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 335 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 335 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 335 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 335 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 SCOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 SCOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland