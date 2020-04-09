Spacious 2 Bedroom porch front home ready for new tenant. Hardwood floors on first floor and new carpet on second floor. Separate living room and dining room. Spacious backyard perfect for family gatherings. Washer and dryer. Plenty of storage space in basement.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3341 Elmora Ave have any available units?
3341 Elmora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Elmora Ave have?
Some of 3341 Elmora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Elmora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Elmora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.