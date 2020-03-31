All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

334 E University Pkwy

334 East University Parkway · (410) 366-2100
Location

334 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 334 E University Pkwy · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2020 JHU Off-campus 4bd/2.5ba Charles Village home w/ CAC & OSP!.Available 6/6/20! - Renovated 2020 JHU Off-Campus 4bd/2.5ba rowhome with hardwood floors throughout, lovely ornamental fireplace and mantel in living room. Separate living and dining room. Updated kitchen with loads of counter space and dishwasher! Overhead lighting throughout. Ample and large closet space. Updated bathrooms! Central A/C, Washer & Dryer, and Off-Street Parking! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/6/20!

Showings will resume in early June!

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus! Just a short walk to everything Charles Village has to offer!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3797511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 E University Pkwy have any available units?
334 E University Pkwy has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 E University Pkwy have?
Some of 334 E University Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 E University Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
334 E University Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 E University Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 E University Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 334 E University Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 334 E University Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 334 E University Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 E University Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 E University Pkwy have a pool?
No, 334 E University Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 334 E University Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 334 E University Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 334 E University Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 E University Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
