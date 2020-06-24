Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3334 KENYON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3334 KENYON AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3334 KENYON AVENUE
3334 Kenyon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3334 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE have any available units?
3334 KENYON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3334 KENYON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3334 KENYON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 KENYON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 KENYON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 KENYON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland