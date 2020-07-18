All apartments in Baltimore
3333 ELMLEY AVENUE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

3333 ELMLEY AVENUE

3333 Elmley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Elmley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE have any available units?
3333 ELMLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3333 ELMLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 ELMLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
