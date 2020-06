Amenities

Beautiful rowhome available for rent in historic Fells Point! This 3 full bed 3 full bath home will be available for move in on 2/1/19. Traditional red brick exterior with stunning exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen with gas range. Close to all Charm City has to offer. Minutes from down town and the waters edge.