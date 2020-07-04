All apartments in Baltimore
3329 W Garrison Ave
3329 W Garrison Ave

3329 West Garrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3329 West Garrison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Special= Half month Free!

Virtual Showings Available!

View this End of group Rowhome near Central Park Heights! Open floor plan that gives you options for layout! Beautiful wall color that matches the new flooring, brand new appliances, central air, unfinished basement for extra space or storage and laundry area with washer and dryer included! Do not wait, call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
