3329 W Garrison Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Special= Half month Free!



Virtual Showings Available!



View this End of group Rowhome near Central Park Heights! Open floor plan that gives you options for layout! Beautiful wall color that matches the new flooring, brand new appliances, central air, unfinished basement for extra space or storage and laundry area with washer and dryer included! Do not wait, call us now to set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit