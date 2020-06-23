All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3328 Hudson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3328 Hudson St
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

3328 Hudson St

3328 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3328 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Well-maintained 2 Bedroom Canton Townhome! - Well-maintained 2 bedroom Canton townhome only minutes from The Shoppes at Canton Crossing! Welcoming interior features wood flooring, decorative exposed brick fireplace, and tons of natural light. Spacious kitchen includes a peninsula breakfast bar, ceramic tile, ample cabinet storage, and access to a private rear patio perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a luxurious marble bath with heated floors, modern fixtures, and glass shower enclosure! Partially finished basement has a full bath with soaking tub and laundry area with full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Steps away from transit access
3 minutes to The Shops at Canton Crossing
5 minutes to Patterson Park
5 minutes to ODonnell St Square restaurants and nightlife

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Lauren at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 302.299.8886 or email layres@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4515469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Hudson St have any available units?
3328 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 Hudson St have?
Some of 3328 Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Hudson St pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Hudson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3328 Hudson St offer parking?
No, 3328 Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 3328 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 3328 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland