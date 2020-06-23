3328 Hudson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Well-maintained 2 Bedroom Canton Townhome! - Well-maintained 2 bedroom Canton townhome only minutes from The Shoppes at Canton Crossing! Welcoming interior features wood flooring, decorative exposed brick fireplace, and tons of natural light. Spacious kitchen includes a peninsula breakfast bar, ceramic tile, ample cabinet storage, and access to a private rear patio perfect for entertaining! Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a luxurious marble bath with heated floors, modern fixtures, and glass shower enclosure! Partially finished basement has a full bath with soaking tub and laundry area with full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Steps away from transit access

3 minutes to The Shops at Canton Crossing

5 minutes to Patterson Park

5 minutes to ODonnell St Square restaurants and nightlife



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Lauren at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 302.299.8886 or email layres@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4515469)