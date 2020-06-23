All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE

3323 Liberty Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Forest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Reduced!! Spacious 2 bedroom condo features: secured entry into the building and an intercom system in the unit, an open living room/dining room combo, a balcony, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and much more. Housing Vouchers - OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 LIBERTY HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
