Baltimore, MD
3322 Moravia Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3322 Moravia Rd

3322 Moravia Road · No Longer Available
Location

3322 Moravia Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Moravia - Walther

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom SFH in Moravia - Property Id: 93520

Start Your New Year in Your New Home! This is a charming all brick three-bedroom with tons of charm on a corner lot with a large yard, mature trees, a fenced rear yard with a patio...and that's just the exterior!

The interior offers a formal living room with fireplace and separate formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, hardwood floors on the bedroom level with three over-sized bedrooms and a full bath. Retreat to the downstairs to a finished basement with a full bath, and a laundry room.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit. All credit is considered. Don't miss out! This property won't last! Inquire today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93520
Property Id 93520

(RLNE4613213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Moravia Rd have any available units?
3322 Moravia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Moravia Rd have?
Some of 3322 Moravia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Moravia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Moravia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Moravia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Moravia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Moravia Rd offer parking?
No, 3322 Moravia Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Moravia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 Moravia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Moravia Rd have a pool?
No, 3322 Moravia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Moravia Rd have accessible units?
No, 3322 Moravia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Moravia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Moravia Rd has units with dishwashers.
