3322 Moravia Rd

Charming Three Bedroom SFH in Moravia - Property Id: 93520
Start Your New Year in Your New Home! This is a charming all brick three-bedroom with tons of charm on a corner lot with a large yard, mature trees, a fenced rear yard with a patio...and that's just the exterior!
The interior offers a formal living room with fireplace and separate formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, hardwood floors on the bedroom level with three over-sized bedrooms and a full bath. Retreat to the downstairs to a finished basement with a full bath, and a laundry room.
Small pets welcome with additional deposit. All credit is considered. Don't miss out! This property won't last! Inquire today!
