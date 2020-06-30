All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3322 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3322 Hudson Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

3322 Hudson Street

3322 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3322 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Brewer's Hill - SIGN A LEASE IN JANUARY AND YOU WILL RECEIVE $1,000 OFF LAST MONTH'S RENT.

Beautifully updated 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE with in-law suite in Canton with 4 levels and ROOFTOP DECK! Featuring an open floorplan with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Modern kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and separate raised dining area leading to a fenced yard. TWO MASTER SUITES complete with CONTEMPORARY BATHS and custom showers plus a rooftop deck with gorgeous city views! Finished basement can be used as extra room AND full-size washer/dryer on first floor for added convenience.

Pets welcomed!

(RLNE5169761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Hudson Street have any available units?
3322 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Hudson Street have?
Some of 3322 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Hudson Street offer parking?
No, 3322 Hudson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3322 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 3322 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 3322 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland