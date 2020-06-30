3322 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Brewer's Hill - SIGN A LEASE IN JANUARY AND YOU WILL RECEIVE $1,000 OFF LAST MONTH'S RENT.



Beautifully updated 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE with in-law suite in Canton with 4 levels and ROOFTOP DECK! Featuring an open floorplan with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Modern kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and separate raised dining area leading to a fenced yard. TWO MASTER SUITES complete with CONTEMPORARY BATHS and custom showers plus a rooftop deck with gorgeous city views! Finished basement can be used as extra room AND full-size washer/dryer on first floor for added convenience.



Pets welcomed!



(RLNE5169761)