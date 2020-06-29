All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3321 Elm Ave

3321 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3321 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Reduced price! Won't last long! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious home. Newly Renovated and ready for new residents!! Won't last long!!

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser

https://showmojo.com/
or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5061249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Elm Ave have any available units?
3321 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Elm Ave have?
Some of 3321 Elm Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3321 Elm Ave offer parking?
No, 3321 Elm Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 3321 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 3321 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

