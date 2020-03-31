Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
3321 Edmondson Avenue
3321 Edmondson Avenue
3321 Edmondson Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3321 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3321 Edmondson Ave - 3 Bedrooms - Recently renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome. Call to set an appointment
(RLNE5415923)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
3321 Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3321 Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 Edmondson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 3321 Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Edmondson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3321 Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3321 Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3321 Edmondson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3321 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
